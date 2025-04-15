Previous
Making a Big Sandwich by olivetreeann
Photo 5216

Making a Big Sandwich

The original shot here comes from June of 2018- wow! Sam will be turning 15 in June- incredible!

While visiting on this trip "Big sandwiches" were born. Sam and Lucy told me that their mother let them make sandwiches with tuna fish AND deli meat and cheese. Of course, I knew that wasn't true, but spoiling grandchildren is what grandparents do, so I allowed them to make the BIG sandwiches thinking I'd be throwing half of them out. But they both surprised me by eating the entire sandwich- both of them! Here is Sam preparing his sandwich for the word of the day- preparation
