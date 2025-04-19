Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5220
Eggstract
A dozen eggs turned into an abstract painting for today's word- eggs- and my image to art series.
I promise I'm almost caught up! There'll be less pictures posted soon. Comment on what you like, leave the others behind.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10613
photos
205
followers
213
following
1430% complete
View this month »
5213
5214
5215
5216
5217
5218
5219
5220
Latest from all albums
5216
5217
5127
5218
265
5219
5128
5220
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
,
abstract
,
april25words
,
image-to-art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close