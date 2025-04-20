Remembering Easter 2021

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Jeff drove me to the hospital. My covid symptoms had worsened dramatically over the last 14 days while his had improved. What we didn't know at the time was that since I'd just had surgery, my immune system had been compromised, so that, the mild case that he had and expected for me to have, was impossible. My case was so bad the doctors and nurses did not expect me to survive. I was placed in an induced coma, put on the respirator, and spent the next nine days under the care of the ICU doctors and nurses. It truly was a miracle when I came off of the vent and even more so when I went home four days later without the need of oxygen. Hundreds of people were praying for me and God sent some of the most wonderful nurses to carry out that miracle of healing and restoration, something I do not take lightly knowing so many did not have the same outcome. Jeff and I now have a custom to visit the ICU on Easter and bring some flowers and a thank you note to the staff. They care for so many patients but don't always know what happens to them once they leave the hospital. I look forward to stopping in and showing them that I'm ok and living well thanks to them and the Good Lord Above.



(This is the hallway heading into the ICU- at some point I want to take a picture of the room where I recovered, but I know I'll need special permission for that and for it to be empty when I do!)



