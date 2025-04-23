Previous
Cresco Train Station by olivetreeann
Cresco Train Station

Our photo club has been given a wall to display images from Barrett Township on a permanent basis. So I was combing through the archives today searching out images that will be appropriate for the exhibit which brought me to the time we headed out to the Cresco Train Station to see this engine roll through. It was also another good opportunity to turn an image into art.

What memories too- this was originally taken in June of 2021- it was probably the first time I left the house to be around a larger group of people after recuperating from my COVID bout.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
amyK
I love this edit
April 24th, 2025  
Maggiemae
I do like this edit- more like an artwork than a photo! fav
April 24th, 2025  
