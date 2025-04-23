Cresco Train Station

Our photo club has been given a wall to display images from Barrett Township on a permanent basis. So I was combing through the archives today searching out images that will be appropriate for the exhibit which brought me to the time we headed out to the Cresco Train Station to see this engine roll through. It was also another good opportunity to turn an image into art.



What memories too- this was originally taken in June of 2021- it was probably the first time I left the house to be around a larger group of people after recuperating from my COVID bout.