Memory Lane Automotive

Some photo friends and I had traveled down to a wildlife area to photograph some owls, but on our way we spotted this vintage car spot that not only restored the cars, but boasted a small museum of them- so of course after we took pictures of the owls, we stopped in here. It's a different take on our word of the day- remembrance- but it was one that kept me in my image-to-art theme with a Warhol kind of color twist.