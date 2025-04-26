Pictures at an Exhibition

Today was the day of my reception for my exhibit. My friends blew me away with their support and attentive way of taking in my images. When my friend Ann stopped by this picture (originally posted on 365!), I thought, "That's a picture to turn into art!" and took a quick shot. A lot of those who stopped by enjoyed the pictures where I did that and I enjoyed seeing them take turns walking along the walls and looking at each image. Here's the original of what Ann is looking at- first posted here on 365!