Previous
Photo 5230
A Speecy-Spicy Shelf Rack
Came up with this title and it reminded me of this old commercial. I think it only ran in the U.S. so it may be brand new to most of you.
This was taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum in 2021. It didn't translate well as a painting but worked well enough with this graphic art treatment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48TewJlc6BA
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10634
photos
206
followers
214
following
1432% complete
7
2
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
12th June 2021 11:07am
Public
spices
,
april25words
,
art-to-image
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great nostalgic looking image.
April 27th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic 👍😊
April 27th, 2025
