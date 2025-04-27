Previous
A Speecy-Spicy Shelf Rack by olivetreeann
Photo 5230

A Speecy-Spicy Shelf Rack

Came up with this title and it reminded me of this old commercial. I think it only ran in the U.S. so it may be brand new to most of you.

This was taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum in 2021. It didn't translate well as a painting but worked well enough with this graphic art treatment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48TewJlc6BA
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great nostalgic looking image.
April 27th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic 👍😊
April 27th, 2025  
