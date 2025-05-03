Previous
wsl-11 by olivetreeann
Photo 5235

wsl-11

My granddaughter Lucy has joined the school's softball team. It's not an easy sport to pick up but she's diligently practicing with the team and with the help of her dad. She gets very nervous before and during the games- not because of her ability per se, but because she doesn't want to let the team down by striking out or missing the ball. I had an idea the other day that her cousins in Kentucky could cheer her on and encourage her, so I asked Isaac to write her a story about courage and "trying", and Micah to write her a poem (which he really enjoys doing) and I would find a picture to go with it.

Micah sent the poem today and I pulled up this picture of Lucy from a visit back in 2023. There were a couple of them, so I let Micah pick the one he liked best and voila- we have a new poster for Lucy to hang up on her wall. I think it also works for the Weekly Shoot List challenge as well.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Awesome!
May 4th, 2025  
Diane ace
What a wonderful way for the whole family to support Lucy!
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact