My granddaughter Lucy has joined the school's softball team. It's not an easy sport to pick up but she's diligently practicing with the team and with the help of her dad. She gets very nervous before and during the games- not because of her ability per se, but because she doesn't want to let the team down by striking out or missing the ball. I had an idea the other day that her cousins in Kentucky could cheer her on and encourage her, so I asked Isaac to write her a story about courage and "trying", and Micah to write her a poem (which he really enjoys doing) and I would find a picture to go with it.



Micah sent the poem today and I pulled up this picture of Lucy from a visit back in 2023. There were a couple of them, so I let Micah pick the one he liked best and voila- we have a new poster for Lucy to hang up on her wall. I think it also works for the Weekly Shoot List challenge as well.