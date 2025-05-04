Previous
Next
A Boatload of Blue by olivetreeann
Photo 5237

A Boatload of Blue

Filler- no need to comment- just getting the calendar filled and back on track.

This was an "also-ran" that I didn't use last month. It was taken in October of 2022 at White Heron Lake when our church had a picnic there.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely composition and an edit that exaggerates the shadows ! fav
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact