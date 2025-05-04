Sign up
Photo 5237
A Boatload of Blue
Filler- no need to comment- just getting the calendar filled and back on track.
This was an "also-ran" that I didn't use last month. It was taken in October of 2022 at White Heron Lake when our church had a picnic there.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10651
photos
204
followers
212
following
1435% complete
5232
5233
5234
5235
5236
5237
5238
5239
5236
5144
5237
5145
5146
5238
5239
5147
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th October 2022 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
row-boat
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely composition and an edit that exaggerates the shadows ! fav
May 8th, 2025
