Photo 5239
De-light-full Apples
Playing around with some apples and high-key lighting.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10656
photos
204
followers
212
following
1436% complete
5235
5236
5237
5238
5239
5240
5241
5242
5238
5147
5239
5240
5148
5149
5241
5242
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th May 2025 10:54am
Tags
apples
,
high-key
