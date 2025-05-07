Previous
Up or Down by olivetreeann
Photo 5239

Up or Down

That is certainly a description of the last 24 hours here! Yesterday the well pump died of old age- right after I'd soaped up in the shower (definitely a downer!). We managed to get through the night and found and found a reputable well and pump fellow to come today. He was great and has us hooked up for water now. Definitely on the upside now!

I saw this switch for the machine which pulls the cable and pump up from the bottom of the well and remembered that it was one of the prompts for this month. It was actually a few days ago but I'm posting it anyway. Just a few more passes to clear out the particles in the water and we'll be good as new.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
