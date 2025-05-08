Don't Worry Bee Happy

We had a member of our church who is a bee-keeper come and speak to our 55+ gathering today. He brought a same portion of his hive so we could see the bees up close and personal. Did you know that bees prefer to be crowded and connected to one another when they're in the hive. They don't like being spread out. I thought that was pretty interesting. The bees in this case where trying to figure out how to get closer to one another- they even started producing some extra wax to build a bridge between the two trays (the white blocks in the upper right). I gave the shot the "Dutchman's Tilt" on purpose- I thought it picked up on how frantically the bees were flying around inside it.