Previous
Next
Floral Ball by olivetreeann
Photo 5244

Floral Ball

Filler! No need to comment.

Dealing with some storm clouds in life and another big project at work.

Flowers for sale at the supermarket.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact