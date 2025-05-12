Previous
Next
Asparagus Fun by olivetreeann
Photo 5245

Asparagus Fun

Filler! No need to comment.

Dealing with a proverbial "bump in the road" these days so some time spent fooling around with this picture of asparagus in the kitchen sink was good for the spirit!
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact