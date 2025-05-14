Previous
Welcome the Rain by olivetreeann
Photo 5246

Welcome the Rain

We have had a heavy soaking rain all day today and I was happy to see it! We've been suffering from a moderate drought since September and low rainfall throughout the winter and Spring so today's extra down pour was a gift from God!
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact