Automatically Clean!

They've just remodeled my supermarket and today was the first day I used the new facilities. Wow- automatic soap dispenser- faucet 1; automatic water- faucet 2; and automatic hand dryer right at the sink- faucet 3! And repeat for faucets 4,5, and 6! And the water drains in that gully between the counter and the faucets. Fancy, fancy!