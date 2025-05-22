Sign up
Photo 5255
Of Stars and Birds
Micah sent me another poem, so I put it with a couple pictures that related to his subject. We're getting quite a collection!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10685
photos
202
followers
211
following
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
7th February 2023 1:12am
Tags
moon
,
birds
,
stars
,
poem
katy
ace
I see your talent for poetry has been passed on to your grandson! This is really awesome and of course your photo accompanies it so perfectly
May 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
He does have a talent for it- 11 years old! Thank you Katy!
May 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A delightful collaboration.
May 24th, 2025
