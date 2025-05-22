Previous
Of Stars and Birds by olivetreeann
Photo 5255

Of Stars and Birds

Micah sent me another poem, so I put it with a couple pictures that related to his subject. We're getting quite a collection!
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

katy ace
I see your talent for poetry has been passed on to your grandson! This is really awesome and of course your photo accompanies it so perfectly
May 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@grammyn He does have a talent for it- 11 years old! Thank you Katy!
May 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A delightful collaboration.
May 24th, 2025  
