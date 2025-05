Walking the McDade Trail at White Pines Trailhead

Jeff and I decided to take our chances with the cloudy sky and ended up dodging a few raindrops but not getting wet. We'd originally planned to go see a nearby waterfall but it's a holiday weekend and the tourists are annoying and clogging up the more spectacular sites, so we opted to go to a more unknown spot on the McDade Trail. We saw the grand and the small, mostly nature-made and one man-made walking bridge that spanned one of the numerous creeks that feed into the Delaware River here.