The Salute

Today is Memorial Day in the U.S. Originally called "Decoration Day" because the graves of WWI soldiers were decorated in memory of the fallen, the holiday has expanded to include all the fallen of our other wars and conflicts since then. I imagine most people will just be looking at this day as another reason to have a picnic or party, but for me, there is always a time when I stop and reflect upon the phrase, "All gave some and some gave all."



And a special thanks to all our armed forces who continue to serve us so faithfully.



This image was taken in December of 2017 at a Wreaths Across America event where wreaths are placed upon the graves of fallen soldiers. It's quite beautiful when all the graves are marked with a Christmas wreath. This was taken during the ceremony where the wreaths were dedicated before we placed them by the tombstones.