Photo 5261
Birthday Bouquet
I received a lovely bouquet from my older son to celebrate my special day.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
flowers
Diane
Beautiful! Happy Birthday, Ann.
May 29th, 2025
amyK
Beautifully edited
May 29th, 2025
gloria jones
Happy Birthday, Ann. Nice, colorful image
May 29th, 2025
Karen
Happy Birthday to you, Ann! A lovely bunch of flowers.
May 29th, 2025
