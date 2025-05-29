Previous
Paper Clip Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5262

Paper Clip Day

Couldn't pass this day up!
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Giggles
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful colours, love the notes you added.
May 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great image so colourful !
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact