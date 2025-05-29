Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5262
Paper Clip Day
Couldn't pass this day up!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10697
photos
203
followers
211
following
1441% complete
View this month »
5255
5256
5257
5258
5259
5260
5261
5262
Latest from all albums
5167
5259
5168
5260
5169
5261
5170
5262
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th May 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edah25-04
,
edah
eDorre
ace
Giggles
May 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours, love the notes you added.
May 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great image so colourful !
May 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close