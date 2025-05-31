Previous
A Little Nest by olivetreeann
Photo 5264

A Little Nest

Jeff and I came home from the garden center yesterday and found this tiny little nest in the driveway )o:
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

