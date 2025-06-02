Previous
Next
Holly Berries by olivetreeann
Photo 5266

Holly Berries

I noticed these Holly berries on the bushes outside my office as I was going into work today. Apparently this version starts out green and eventually turns red.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1443% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact