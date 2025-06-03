Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5267
A Bridge Over Untroubled Waters
From our walk on McDade Trail at the end of May.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10707
photos
204
followers
211
following
1443% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th May 2025 4:00pm
Tags
bridge
,
mcdade trail
,
30dw-2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Lovely!
June 4th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice framing of the trees at the end of the bridge. Beautiful bridge. You have captured some wonderful shadows.
June 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line
June 4th, 2025
