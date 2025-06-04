Previous
White Pinwheel by olivetreeann
White Pinwheel

Posting slightly ahead so I'll hopefully catch up tomorrow.

It's been another busy but productive patch at work and I'm pretty tired at night- but I'll have a little more free time this weekend.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
I feel you. I’m right there too!
June 4th, 2025  
Diane ace
This is so pretty!
June 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you composed this image. Beautiful image.
June 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice pov
June 4th, 2025  
Marj ace
Beautiful !
June 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Nice.
June 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and details.
June 4th, 2025  
