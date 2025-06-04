Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 5268
White Pinwheel
Posting slightly ahead so I'll hopefully catch up tomorrow.
It's been another busy but productive patch at work and I'm pretty tired at night- but I'll have a little more free time this weekend.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
7
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10707
photos
204
followers
211
following
1443% complete
5261
5262
5263
5264
5265
5266
5267
5268
Latest from all albums
5172
5264
5265
5173
5266
5174
5267
5268
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th May 2025 4:23pm
Tags
wildflower
,
30dw-2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
I feel you. I’m right there too!
June 4th, 2025
Diane
ace
This is so pretty!
June 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you composed this image. Beautiful image.
June 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov
June 4th, 2025
Marj
ace
Beautiful !
June 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Nice.
June 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and details.
June 4th, 2025
