Previous
Photo 5269
May Apples
It past the time they produce fruit, but their leaves are definitely pretty to look at anyway.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10711
photos
204
followers
211
following
1443% complete
5262
5263
5264
5265
5266
5267
5268
5269
5174
5266
5175
5176
5267
5268
5177
5269
Views
9
Comments
1
365
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
25th May 2025 3:47pm
Public
30dw-2025
katy
ace
Beautiful greenery that makes me think of poinsettias
June 6th, 2025
