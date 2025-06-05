Previous
May Apples by olivetreeann
Photo 5269

May Apples

It past the time they produce fruit, but their leaves are definitely pretty to look at anyway.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Beautiful greenery that makes me think of poinsettias
June 6th, 2025  
