Previous
Photo 5271
June Moon
Self-explanatory!
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10716
photos
203
followers
210
following
1444% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
6th June 2025 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
waxing moon
,
30dw-2025
katy
ace
WOW amazing clarity! Your moon shots are always so good!
June 8th, 2025
