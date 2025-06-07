Previous
June Moon by olivetreeann
Photo 5271

June Moon

Self-explanatory!
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
WOW amazing clarity! Your moon shots are always so good!
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact