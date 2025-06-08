Previous
Coastal Collage by olivetreeann
Photo 5272

Coastal Collage

It's world ocean day according to the tab on my computer, so I thought I'd post a shot of the Atlantic and Pacific for today's 30 days wild shot. Alas! My images of the Pacific are from my film days and not in digital form, so I cannot post them as quickly as I'd like, so instead, you get two images of the Atlantic- on the left from Maine, and on the right at the Gulf of Mexico. What's interesting to me is the color- I'm used to the gray-blue of the northeast, but in the Gulf, the color was definitely blue. The world is an amazing place!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful images and a fun collage
June 9th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Another difference is the rockiness of the coast in the NE compared to what I've seen on the Gulf coast.
June 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful coastal views, both of them!
June 9th, 2025  
