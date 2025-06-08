Coastal Collage

It's world ocean day according to the tab on my computer, so I thought I'd post a shot of the Atlantic and Pacific for today's 30 days wild shot. Alas! My images of the Pacific are from my film days and not in digital form, so I cannot post them as quickly as I'd like, so instead, you get two images of the Atlantic- on the left from Maine, and on the right at the Gulf of Mexico. What's interesting to me is the color- I'm used to the gray-blue of the northeast, but in the Gulf, the color was definitely blue. The world is an amazing place!