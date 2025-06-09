Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5273
New Growth
Seen on the McDade Trail.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10720
photos
203
followers
210
following
1444% complete
View this month »
5266
5267
5268
5269
5270
5271
5272
5273
Latest from all albums
5270
5179
5271
5180
5181
5272
5182
5273
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th May 2025 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pine tree
,
new growth
,
30dw-2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning close-up
June 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close