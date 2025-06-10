Previous
Strawberry Moon by olivetreeann
Strawberry Moon

I don't think I've ever seen the moon look more spectacular than this month's strawberry moon. This shot is SOOC with just a little adjusting in contrast and sharpening in the computer.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Allison Williams ace
Spectacular!
June 15th, 2025  
