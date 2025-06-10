Sign up
Photo 5274
Strawberry Moon
I don't think I've ever seen the moon look more spectacular than this month's strawberry moon. This shot is SOOC with just a little adjusting in contrast and sharpening in the computer.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10724
photos
203
followers
210
following
1445% complete
5268
5269
5270
5271
5272
5273
5274
5275
5181
5272
5182
5273
5274
5183
5184
5275
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
10th June 2025 10:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
moon
,
strawberry moon
,
30dw-2025
Allison Williams
ace
Spectacular!
June 15th, 2025
