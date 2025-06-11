Sign up
Photo 5275
Hopeful Yellow
There was something about this lovely wildflower that said "hope" to me, so I'm posting it for the monthly word list.
I couldn't quite figure out what it was, but I think it's in the wood sorrel family.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
hope
wildflower
june25words
Liz Milne
ace
It’s so pretty.
June 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very delicate!
June 16th, 2025
