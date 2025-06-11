Previous
Hopeful Yellow by olivetreeann
Photo 5275

Hopeful Yellow

There was something about this lovely wildflower that said "hope" to me, so I'm posting it for the monthly word list.

I couldn't quite figure out what it was, but I think it's in the wood sorrel family.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Liz Milne ace
It’s so pretty.
June 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very delicate!
June 16th, 2025  
