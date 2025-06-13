Sign up
Photo 5277
This is No Fairy Tale...It's Junk!
Why are plastic containers heavier when you've emptied them of what they contained? I don't know but apparently the weight of this one was just too much to bear.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10736
photos
203
followers
211
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th June 2025 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
junk
,
june25words
,
curse-13
