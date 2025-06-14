Previous
Catbird Catch by olivetreeann
Photo 5275

Catbird Catch

The photo club met up a Evergreen Nature Preserve and took an evening walk around the trail there. It's a great place and great time for bird watching- and this fellow/gal was not about to disappoint us!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1445% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact