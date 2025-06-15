Previous
Petals on a Leaf by olivetreeann
Photo 5277

Petals on a Leaf

For the word of the day- leaves- short and sweet.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
KWind ace
Cool processing!
June 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I really like these cool tones.
June 16th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Interesting and so much to look at!
June 16th, 2025  
