My Favorite Mammal

Jeff and I are in Cape May, New Jersey (holds the title for our favorite place to be!) for a few days celebrating our anniversary. We took a long walk on the "Butterfly Trail" in the Nature Conservancy Preserve this afternoon. We were both amazed and impressed in what they've put together since the last time we were here in 2021 (just after my bout with covid). I remembered today's word was "mammal" so this shot seemed perfect for both depicting the day and capturing the word.



My commenting and posting might be hit and miss for the next few days, but eventually I'll get caught up with all of you! Thanks for understanding.