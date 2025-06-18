Sign up
Photo 5282
Surprise Landing
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
5
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10741
photos
202
followers
210
following
1447% complete
View this month »
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh a great moment to find it so close!
June 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 20th, 2025
katy
ace
Lucky you and such a terrific shot of it
June 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Surprised both of you, no doubt!
June 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So fun!
June 21st, 2025
