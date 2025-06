Circumpolar Bluet

We learned the difference between damselflies and dragonflies on our walk about the Nature Conservancy Trail. Damselflies (like this Circumpolar Bluet) have long thin bodies, eyes that bulge off the head and clear wings. Dragonfly eyes are in the head and not as bulgy. Their bodies are also thicker and the wings can have patterns on them. I was really surprised to catch this fellow on this thin blade of grass. He was really fast!