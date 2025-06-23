Previous
By the Wayside by olivetreeann
By the Wayside

I really liked the artistic way the breeze gathered these curled up leaves to the side of the walkway at the Nature Conservancy in Cape May.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
