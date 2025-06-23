Sign up
Previous
Photo 5287
By the Wayside
I really liked the artistic way the breeze gathered these curled up leaves to the side of the walkway at the Nature Conservancy in Cape May.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
16th June 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
relaxing
,
june25words
