Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5288
A Swing by the Hokendauqua
From my Covered Bridge photo tour with Louisa last week. I loved the soft light in this image which I took near the last bridge on our tour- the Kreidersville Bridge. It's not necessarily "wild" but it is a nice nature shot.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10750
photos
202
followers
210
following
1448% complete
View this month »
5281
5282
5283
5284
5285
5286
5287
5288
Latest from all albums
5194
5285
5286
5195
5287
5196
5197
5288
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
11th June 2025 2:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
river
,
swing
,
30dw-2025
Walks @ 7
ace
This is so special! I love the gentleness and timeless quality of your composition. FAV!
June 25th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice b&w
June 25th, 2025
amyK
ace
A magical feel to this image
June 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close