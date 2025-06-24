Previous
A Swing by the Hokendauqua by olivetreeann
A Swing by the Hokendauqua

From my Covered Bridge photo tour with Louisa last week. I loved the soft light in this image which I took near the last bridge on our tour- the Kreidersville Bridge. It's not necessarily "wild" but it is a nice nature shot.
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1448% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
This is so special! I love the gentleness and timeless quality of your composition. FAV!
June 25th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice b&w
June 25th, 2025  
amyK ace
A magical feel to this image
June 25th, 2025  
