Sunny Days at Schlicher's Covered Bridge by olivetreeann
Photo 5289

Sunny Days at Schlicher's Covered Bridge

Taken on my recent photo outing with Louisa. It seemed to be a good fit for today's word- sunshine.

I'm trying to keep my calendar filled up while I'm out of town so please do not feel compelled to comment on all these uploads- choose a few, leave a comment and thanks!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Jessica Eby ace
So nice! I love covered bridges. We only have one genuine one around here.
June 28th, 2025  
katy ace
A lovely composition and just enough processing to make it artistic.
June 28th, 2025  
