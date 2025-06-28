Previous
Under the Influence by olivetreeann
Photo 5292

I did not know what this object was until I zoomed in on it with my camera. I was disappointed to see a liquor bottle polluting the swamp waters at the Nature Conservancy. It's possible it could have floated in here from other places, but even so, that's still bothersome. But I did have to smile- there were several turtles in the vicinity of this bottle- all facing towards it as if waiting for the next round to be poured! This is an Eastern Painted Turtle judging by the shell and the markings on the head.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Shutterbug ace
Sad to see. Around here it’s those plastic water bottles we find everywhere.
July 1st, 2025  
