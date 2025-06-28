Under the Influence

I did not know what this object was until I zoomed in on it with my camera. I was disappointed to see a liquor bottle polluting the swamp waters at the Nature Conservancy. It's possible it could have floated in here from other places, but even so, that's still bothersome. But I did have to smile- there were several turtles in the vicinity of this bottle- all facing towards it as if waiting for the next round to be poured! This is an Eastern Painted Turtle judging by the shell and the markings on the head.