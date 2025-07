That's Wild

From my tour of the covered bridges with Louisa. We were on the shore of the Jordan Creek which flows under Shlicher's Bridge when I noticed an unusual ripple in the water. If you can zoom in, take a closer look. Otherwise, I'll tell you that's a snake swimming through there! And it was a long one too. Apparently this is not unusual, but it was the first time I ever saw a snake swimming. Thankfully it came no where near us!