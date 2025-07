Great Egret

I'm ending June with the grandest image of all. I was watching this fellow in the shallows of the marsh but he wasn't doing much, so I moved on. I had just turned off the boardwalk on to the pebbled pathway leading back to the parking lot when all of a sudden he swooped up on to the railing of this little bridge and just sat there! I took about 10 shots before he decided I'd gotten enough and flew on to his next wading spot.