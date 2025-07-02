Sign up
Photo 5296
Just a Jar
An empty jelly jar to be exact.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
jar
,
july25words
,
july2025words
LManning (Laura)
ace
Makes an excellent abstract.
July 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
I agree with
@ljmanning
! A terrific abstract!
July 3rd, 2025
