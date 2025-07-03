Sign up
Previous
Photo 5297
Jumbled Jewelry
Today's word was jewelry, so naturally I went to the jewelry box for a shot. Lots of special pieces
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
jewelry
,
trinkets
,
july25words
katy
ace
I am sure there is a story for each piece. Terrific vintage look for results that compliment the subject nicely
July 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great image for the word jewelry
July 4th, 2025
