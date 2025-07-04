Previous
My Job by olivetreeann
My Job

We had to update our job descriptions in the employees manual last year and the copy I had in my work bag seemed to be the perfect fit, along with my official name tag that I wear when greeting people on Sunday, for today's word and image- job.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Christine Sztukowski ace
July 5th, 2025  
