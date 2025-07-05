Journal Journey

I have never been consistent when it comes to journaling. You would think someone who loves to write as much as I do would be up at dawn and jotting future thoughts and ideas into the latest volume, but no. I sleep those precious hours away! However I do have some shining moments and I'm trying to be more purposeful now- even if I only put a paragraph down. So in the style of Kathy who piles her monthly reading up in a stack and reviews the books for us, here's a pile of my journals with a short explanation of each one-



From the bottom to the top:

A photo journal of the early days of "Jeff and Ann" up to our first apartment. That one is complete and it's fun to go back through the pictures every now and then.



A tour book/slash journal I used on my second trip to Israel when in seminary- partially written in mostly due to the fact there was a notebook kept as well which we had to turn in for a grade so I ended up writing in that more than the book.



A new journal given to me by my daughter-in-law called "Mom's Story". It has one's life divided up in segments like "Childhood" and "Family". Each section has prompts for you to fill in so that future generations will have fun learning about you when you're gone. I was touched that she thought I'd enjoy leaving stories about "My childhood pets" or "What my parents were like" but part of me thinks, "Wouldn't it be better if I told them in person?" Maybe I'll do both!



"Reflections on Your Life" has about a quarter of the spots filled in. It' has a quote, a spot to react to the quote, a place to fill in a related Scripture you think of, a spot for a prayer, and another spot to write some sort of plan or goal you'd like to accomplish in relation to the theme of all of the above.



"Journeying Through the Days" (the upside down one just to make sure you're looking) was picked up from a clearance table at a bookstore for a dollar because the year was long goane! The dates were all wrong, but I thought I'd write on them anyway- but I only did one- a tribute to my dad.



The next two notebooks serve as journals of the artistic kind- I start poems, stories, sermons, and other writing projects in them and then jump over to completing them in the computer.



And the top booklet (somewhat hard to see) is the only one I've finished! I took it on my first trip to Israel in my one-year program before seminary. It was short and focused on the Galilee region. After you visited a spot you could read more about the place and then write your reflections on them. I even filled in reflections on the pages of places we didn't visit after reading about them.



So, that's my journal journey- one of these days I hope to finish all the undone ones but until then, they will continue to be piled up on my bookshelf!

