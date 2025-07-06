Sign up
Photo 5300
Hover Fly on a Dandelion
At least I think it's a Hover Fly- I can't really see all the details. Taken at the Nature Conservancy Trail in Cape May when we visited in June.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
macro
dandelion
insect
hover fly
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up
July 7th, 2025
katy
ace
beautiful clarity to the dandelion and a great shot of the photobomber
July 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
The flower image is so detailed!
July 7th, 2025
