Previous
Next
Juicy by olivetreeann
Photo 5302

Juicy

This one will have to be squeezed to produce the juice, but it's in there!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one.
July 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great close up in your famous sink!
July 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact