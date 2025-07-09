Juxtaposition

Juxtaposition: the fact of two things being seen or placed close together with contrasting effect.



I have done this before and it worked but this time...well, I'm not sure it's working.



It is a given that when you place a red object next to a blue object exactly next to each other, the red object will appear to be forward and the blue object will appear to recede. That is because warm colors are the opposite of cool colors on the color wheel- a juxtaposition of color. Artists have used this phenomena in their paintings for ages to give their 2D creations a 3D feel.



It could be that the black base is throwing this rule off in this image, but for some reason the blue appears closer here (at least to my eyes) while the red further away. And, believe me, they are exactly next to each other!