Juxtaposition by olivetreeann
Photo 5303

Juxtaposition

Juxtaposition: the fact of two things being seen or placed close together with contrasting effect.

I have done this before and it worked but this time...well, I'm not sure it's working.

It is a given that when you place a red object next to a blue object exactly next to each other, the red object will appear to be forward and the blue object will appear to recede. That is because warm colors are the opposite of cool colors on the color wheel- a juxtaposition of color. Artists have used this phenomena in their paintings for ages to give their 2D creations a 3D feel.

It could be that the black base is throwing this rule off in this image, but for some reason the blue appears closer here (at least to my eyes) while the red further away. And, believe me, they are exactly next to each other!
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Lin ace
How interesting - I wasn't aware of the red/blue fact. And, yes, the blue looks closer to the front to me also.
July 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great illustration :)
July 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
July 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
July 9th, 2025  
summerfield ace
maybe the shape - rounded vs flat, the texture of the red, and the lighting?
July 9th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I agree that in this case the blue looks slightly closer but I wonder if it isn’t more a size than color effect. Bigger versions of the same things look closer and while they are the same height and the top width is similar, the red tapers and that wider base feels more substantial in the blue.
July 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
How interesting is that, I have learned something today which I never knew. Thanks for the lesson Ann :-)
July 9th, 2025  
